Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 31.7% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $19,577.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007157 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,695,572 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

