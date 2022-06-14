New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 111,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,087,912 shares.The stock last traded at $28.92 and had previously closed at $28.99.

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get New York Times alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.90.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in New York Times by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in New York Times by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.