NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.96.
About NexTech AR Solutions (Get Rating)
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.
