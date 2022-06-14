Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 489000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)
