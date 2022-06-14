NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $8,348.49 and approximately $55,577.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00425411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00053348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011352 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

