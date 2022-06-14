Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Michael E. Daniels bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.95 per share, for a total transaction of $389,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.46 per share, with a total value of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,200.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,675 shares of company stock worth $1,323,378. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

