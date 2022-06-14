NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.81

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.81 and last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 58111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.83, a current ratio of 68.08 and a quick ratio of 67.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -43.17.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
