NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 78.9% in May

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:NULGF remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 68,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. NuLegacy Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About NuLegacy Gold
