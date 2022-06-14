NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 78.9% in May

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NULGF remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 68,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. NuLegacy Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

