Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:JMM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,995,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

