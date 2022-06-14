NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,436,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,748 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,304,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after buying an additional 11,420,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 296.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $867,206,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.39. 668,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,246,100. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.63. The firm has a market cap of $395.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

