NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,135,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $867,206,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.28. 416,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,246,100. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $390.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.49 and its 200-day moving average is $239.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

