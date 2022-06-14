O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded up $26.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.38. 369,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.