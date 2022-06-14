O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Invests $546,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.01. The stock had a trading volume of 338,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,544. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.63 and a 200 day moving average of $174.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

