O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 60.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in GSK in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 286.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

NYSE:GSK traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. 250,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

GSK Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.