O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Takes $811,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,604,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $117.35. 39,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $124.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

