O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after buying an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,360,340. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $274.53 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

