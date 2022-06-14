O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.40. 84,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average is $232.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $196.01 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

