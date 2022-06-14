O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.86. 117,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $186.68 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.