Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Oracle were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,548,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

