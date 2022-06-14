Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 197,659 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Oracle worth $262,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

NYSE ORCL traded up $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.19. 484,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,860. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

