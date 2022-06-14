O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Castellan Group

Castellan Group raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.0% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,828. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $652.72 and its 200-day moving average is $665.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

