Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $329,528.07 and $2,973.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00428661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars.

