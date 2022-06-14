Oxygen (OXY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $466,495.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 34,916,719 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

