Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PAM has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
PAM opened at $20.40 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.75.
About Pampa Energía (Get Rating)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
