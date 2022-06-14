Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAM has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

PAM opened at $20.40 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Aviva Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.