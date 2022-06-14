Parachute (PAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $59,144.00

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $232,980.76 and $59,144.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017690 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000175 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.