PAX Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $607.84 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,819.83 or 0.08254213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $607.84 million and approximately $63.45 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,064.82 or 1.00079683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001886 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 334,010 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

