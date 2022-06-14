Peony (PNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,855.00

Peony (PNY) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Peony has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $62,855.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016525 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 262,802,135 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

