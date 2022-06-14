Peony (PNY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,792.00

Peony (PNY) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $18,792.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 263,781,015 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

