Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $22.73 Average PT from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOOF opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.