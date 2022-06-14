PieDAO DOUGH v2 Market Cap Tops $801,854.88 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $801,854.88 and approximately $46,952.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

