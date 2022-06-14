PIN (PIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00401688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00516448 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

