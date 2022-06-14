Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (PVT) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $130,018.21 and approximately $419,393.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,957.24 or 1.00022937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

