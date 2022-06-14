PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0009

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $488,176.78 and approximately $1,710.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,952.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00573981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00236721 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

