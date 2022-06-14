POINT Biopharma Global (PNT) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) is one of 942 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare POINT Biopharma Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio POINT Biopharma Global N/A -$45.90 million -10.15 POINT Biopharma Global Competitors $1.86 billion $250.59 million -2.36

POINT Biopharma Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than POINT Biopharma Global. POINT Biopharma Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POINT Biopharma Global’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POINT Biopharma Global N/A -21.54% -20.72% POINT Biopharma Global Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.38% -9.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for POINT Biopharma Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POINT Biopharma Global 1 0 4 0 2.60 POINT Biopharma Global Competitors 2578 12260 38386 605 2.69

POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 140.50%. Given POINT Biopharma Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe POINT Biopharma Global is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

POINT Biopharma Global peers beat POINT Biopharma Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing PNT2001, a next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidate for the treatment of non-metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer, which is under preclinical studies; and PNT-2004, a fibroblast activation protein-a targeting program being developed for use in multiple tumor types that is under preclinical studies. In addition, it has product candidates being developed on CanSEEK technology sub-licensed from both Bach Biosciences LLC and Avacta Life Sciences Limited. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

