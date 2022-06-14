Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

PITAF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($16.15) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($17.08) in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

OTCMKTS PITAF opened at $10.10 on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46.

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.