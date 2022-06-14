Presearch (PRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.72 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $28.72 million and $201,401.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024532 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00208967 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006495 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000772 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

