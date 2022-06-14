Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $715,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.