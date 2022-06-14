Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Up 3%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). 131,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 347,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.61.

Get Primorus Investments alerts:

In related news, insider Hedley Clark bought 119,952 shares of Primorus Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,798.08 ($5,823.62).

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.