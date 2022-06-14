PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $$27.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Separately, DBS Vickers cut PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 7,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.