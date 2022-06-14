Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.59. 101,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

