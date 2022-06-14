Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $364.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,193. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

