QUAI DAO (QUAI) Market Capitalization Hits $159,146.31

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $159,146.31 and $111,718.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00383938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00044942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00522851 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars.

