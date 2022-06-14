Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Shares Down 6.1%

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $136.01 and last traded at $136.09. Approximately 1,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 564.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

