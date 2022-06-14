Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

BATS XM opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

