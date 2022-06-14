Quant (QNT) Market Cap Achieves $567.11 Million

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $46.97 or 0.00216046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $567.11 million and $54.46 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.59 or 0.02067774 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002327 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006035 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 156.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.