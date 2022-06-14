Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.72. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
