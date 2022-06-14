Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Quotient alerts:

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.72. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,803 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 338,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 581.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 278,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 220,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.