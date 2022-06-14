Rainicorn 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,492.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $7.80 million and $19,492.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00422149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00034699 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

