Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Down 39.7% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $510,974.18 and $188.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

