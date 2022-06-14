Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.