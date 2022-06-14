Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.
NASDAQ:RCII opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth about $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
