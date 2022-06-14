Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth about $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.